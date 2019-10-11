$20,000 Awarded for Aquatic Feature in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) – The City of Sullivan received $20,000 from the Sullivan Community Foundation for an aquatic feature.

This is just one donation that will help support the project. Private donors in the community are also contributing towards expenses.

City officials told News 10 this feature will allow families to cool-off and bring an aesthetic quality to the area.

The aquatic feature will be built in Sullivan’s Central Plaza.

This is yet another aquatic option coming to the community.

Construction of a splash pad at City Park is also in the works, as well as the re-opening of the Sullivan City Pool in 2020.