200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Paparazzi and adoring fans lined the red carpet to get a glimpse at two hundred honored guests at the annual Night to Shine Prom Friday night at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Terre Haute.

The prom for people with special needs is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Celebrations just like it happened simultaneously in seven hundred locations around the world.

Honored guest Stella Runkel dazzled in a pink gown with flower details. She was joined by her date, honored guest Paul Perkin. The two were all smiles as the cameras flashed.

Honored guest Katie Sanders showed off her beautiful purple gown before hitting the dance floor saying, "I feel special."

Many honored guests say this is a night they look forward to all year.

Perkin says, "It's just an amazing night, just the best night ever for those special needs people that don't get a prom or nothing. It's just one amazing night for you."

This Night to Shine Prom was made possible thanks to the help of more than three hundred and sixty volunteers. They say the event is more than just a party.

Organizer Jess Berryhill says, "Watching the guests' faces when they come in and we're cheering them on and it is just such a special moment because one of the things I think we forget is students who are neurotypical, they have milestone moments, so this for a lot of our guests is kind of a milestone moment and so it's a really special event and occasion to just hang out and have fun."

Organizers are already thinking about next year. Volunteer registration opens in August. Honored guest registration starts in September.