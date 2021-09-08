20 years later: The mission from the local Air National Guard base on 9/11

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Twenty years have passed since the terrorist attacks that changed the nation and on September 11, 2001, men and women at the Indiana Air National Guard base in Terre Haute stood ready to defend their country.

The day started like most others at the base, with a routine morning meeting. News 10 spoke with Brigadier General (ret.) Jeff Hauser on a sunny day at Hulman field nearly 20 years later.

"9/11 is a day you can remember a lot of things. It was a clear day, about like today," said Hauser, who was the operations supervisor that day.

As the meeting ended, someone told Hauser to check something out. It ended up being a moment that forever changed the nation.

"We walked out and looked at the TV. That was right after the first plane hit the towers. Right when we were watching is when the second plane hit," said Hauser.

All flights in the United States were quickly grounded. Several pilots had just returned to the base after a training deployment, and they were ready for orders.

"We flew to Chicago where the next tallest building in the U.S. was - the Sears Tower or the Hancock Tower," said Colonel (ret.) Chris Colbert.

He was one of the pilots who went up to fly on September 11, 2001. Colbert said crews quickly started prepping planes, despite not knowing what could come next.

"We weren't watching the news. We weren't being told anything. I wondered what the world would be like when we landed back in Terre Haute," said Colbert.

After a couple of otherwise uneventful hours in the sky, there was a mission.

"A different voice came over the radio... and told us that there was an aircraft that possibly needed escorted," said Colbert.

It was a mysterious assignment at first, with unknowns about what exactly was happening.

"We didn't know if we were to escort a plane that wasn't supposed to be flying. Did we need to escort them to land? The discussion at the time, would we shoot down a hijacked aircraft," explained Colbert.

It wasn't long before they got a closer look at the plane. They noticed the blue and white. Then the 'United States of America' became clear - it was Air Force One with an unplanned flight. The president had gone to Nebraska Offutt Air Force Base after being warned of a further threat to the nation's capitol, but he decided he wanted to return to Washington, D.C.

Colbert might've been in the pilot's seat for this chance encounter, but he says like the other men and women at the base, he was just answering the call.

"There is no fear factor. There really is just, we train every single day, and as of today, we have something to do," said Colbert.

He said several planes took off that day without live munitions. A question at the time was how would pilots neutralize a threat if there was a multitude of hijacked planes.

Colbert told WTHI-TV the base in Terre Haute was one of the only ones in the midwest with live weapons because most bases are attached to civilian airports. Many crews came to Terre Haute on 9/11 to get weapons to be scrambled somewhere else.

Colbert explained if there was a hijacked plane they would shoot it down, but it wasn't clear where the command would come from, or if the decision would be left up to the pilots. He says all these years later, luckily that wasn't a lesson they had to learn.

He said training and experience hopefully would've led them to make the best decision at the time. Colbert also said the preparedness of the Air National Guard is a testament to the depth of their training at the base, which is something Hauser also explained.

"It was all instinctive. With our maintenance, our pilots, everything. Not one person ever questioned anything we've ever done. So, that day, every single person stood up and goes 'what do you need," explained Hauser. "We've never talked to a 22-year-old kid about 'Hey, can you go ram an airliner or shoot one down?"

Colbert teaches aviation at Indiana State University. Hauser is now the Executive Director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport.