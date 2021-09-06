20 years later: Paramedic reflects on working in NYC on 9/11

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 20 years have passed since the terrorist attacks that happened on September 11, 2001, and for many people, that fateful day has had a lifelong impact.

Danny Frazier was a paramedic working in New York City at the time. In the time since he's used how the experience changed his life to help others. He has family from the area and works as a logistics coordinator for a hospital system in New Jersey.

News 10 talked with him after the attacks and reconnected with him ahead of the anniversary.

Frazier said his day started staging at a street corner in Staten Island with his partner and a student. They heard a call for a plane into a building and volunteered to respond since they were close to the Verrazano Bridge heading out of Staten Island.

"We're thinking, 'Some plane just ran into the building, it's no big deal. We'll go in, take care of a few patients and go home," said Frazier.

It quickly became clear that a different scenario was playing out.

"We were pretty much right under the second plane when it hit. We had something fall, hit the top of our ambulance. At that point, everybody starting coming over the radio saying it was a terrorist attack," said Frazier.

The ambulances parked and waited for instructions.

"We were watching people jump out of buildings," Frazier said. "Soon, the supervisor said to start moving stretchers. That's probably what saved my life, because I turned around, took two steps, and the first building fell."

Frazier and his partner took cover in a nearby store. Frazier remembers the ambulance being outside the door, and not being able to see them because of the dust. A woman said her daughter was outside. Frazier and his partner split up to try to find her.

Moments later, Frazier described the next building coming down.

"I pretty much ducked behind the second building, sat there," Frazier said. "I thought that was it. I couldn't - I thought I was gone at that point. It sounded like being next to a 747 taking off."

Frazier said throughout the day, he thought his partner had died.

*The video included in this story shows pictures from the moments of the attacks in New York City. Some viewers may find it difficult to watch. This is part one of a two-part series.