20 years later: Paramedic explains diagnosis after terrorist attacks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The impacts of September 11, 2001, are lasting for most Americans, especially those who were there as the World Trade Center towers collapsed.

Danny Frazier was a paramedic in New York City who responded when a call went out for a plane into a building. He first talked with WTHI-TV 20 years ago. Now, he’s explaining how that fateful day changed his life.

Frazier described how he thought his partner was dead after they split up to try to find a woman reported missing as the attacks happened. The memories are just as real today as they were 20 years ago while working in New York City.

“We ended up together about 4 p.m. I don’t usually hug men, but that was one of the first men I did,” said Frazier.

His partner wasn’t the only thing on his mind that day.

“I wanted to know what I could do to help out,” said Frazier. "I heard a girl screaming, she had a broken leg. The bone was sticking out. So, I picked her up and got her to someone with a stretcher," said Frazier.

He helped those in need of medical attention, including being part of a treatment area - that had to be evacuated after a gas leak. However, Frazier says in the moment, people were either dead or walking and not in need of immediate help. It's something he says led to a certain type of survivor's guilt.

"Police got to do their job. Firemen got to do their job. EMS never got to do their job. It was one thing that always bothered me," said Frazier.

Fifteen years later, a doctor diagnosed Frazier with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD.) The doctor said Frazier had the classic signs of PTSD. Signs that Frazier says showed up in different ways in the years since September 11, 2001.

"It ruined a marriage. The anger was unbelievable. I never hit anyone, but I wanted to just lash out. The nightmares were unbelievable. I still have them, less of them, but I still have them," said Frazier.

He shares those feelings to educate others by lecturing to emergency medical professionals. Frazier has touched more lives than he would like, but just like 20 years ago, his passion to help others continues.

"I wanted to be a better paramedic and to make sure the people I was training were being trained correctly. And that one of the things I went out of my way to do," said Frazier.

He now works as an EMS logistics coordinator for a hospital in New Jersey.

