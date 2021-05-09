20-year-old arrested for child molestation

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Martin county, police say 20-year-old Gage Lechner of Loogootee was arrested for child molest on Friday.

Indiana state police say last month they started investigating this case.

Law officials say during the investigation probable cause was developed that Lechner had committed sexual acts with a 14-year-old.

He is being held at the Martin county jail with no bond.