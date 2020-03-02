20 foot colon float on ISU campus: Colon cancer awareness month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Have you ever wanted to see a 20-foot colon? Monday, you'll have the chance to see one up close and personal on Indiana State University's campus.

You may be asking, why will there be a massive colon float on campus? The display is in honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the CDC, on average each year 140,000 people in the US get colorectal cancer and it causes more than 50,000 deaths.

Dr. Sharma and his team at Digestive Health Associates in Terre Haute are putting up the float. It's a reminder to the community to take precautions against the deadly disease.

"It's an attention grabber. People come over and want to ask questions and want to know what all these things are and then it kind of sparks the mind of what to look for, what we can do and how to bring awareness," said Kelly McMillin, a medical assistant at Digestive Health Associates.

You can get screened as early as 50 years old. Experts warn that the disease can happen to both men and women.

"It happens to everybody and anybody and unfortunately it is a ruthless disease especially if you have a family history of colon cancer it's most important to get screened with that," McMillin explained.

If you're interested in seeing the float in person, here is more information: