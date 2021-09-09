Clear

20 Years Later: 9/11 is a day we will never forget - here's a look at national news coverage from the day

A total of 2,977 people were killed when 19 men highjacked four commercial airplanes.

The morning of September 11, 2001, is one that most of us will never forget.

A total of 2,977 people were killed when 19 men highjacked four commercial airplanes. The terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and another crashed outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

20 Years Later: News 10's lookback of September 11, 2001

The mission from the local Air National Guard base on 9/11

Pilots had just returned from a training deployment on September 11, 2001. They were ready for orders, including what ended up being a unique assignment in the sky.

Paramedic reflects on working in NYC on 9/11

Twenty years have passed since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. News 10 reconnected with a paramedic who worked in New York City as the moments played out that would change the nation forever.

Paramedic explains diagnosis after terrorist attacks

It's been almost 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Two decades have passed, but the consequences of that day continue - especially for the first responders who went toward danger to save lives.

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

A Wabash Valley firefighter and rescue tools distributor was dispatched to Ground Zero following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Tim Shott shares what he experienced 20 years ago and how he feels today.

Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden orchestrated the attack.

New York City
The images that stick with most people from the day are the two plans that crashed into Lower Manhattan's two World Trade Center towers.

Hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 into the towers.

In New York alone, 2,753 people were killed. That includes 343 New York City Firefighters, 23 New York City police officers, and 37 officers from the Port Authority.

Washington, DC
American Airlines Flight 77 was hijacked that morning as well. Terrorists crashed the plane into the Pentagon, the heart of America's military.

In that crash, 184 people were killed.

Shanksville, PA
Shanksville is often told as a story of heroes who overtook hijacked Flight 93.

The plane crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing 40 people.

It isn't known for sure what the target for Flight 93 was. The plane crashed into a field, potentially saving lives in an attack on a building, when passengers and crew fought back and tried to take control of the plane's flight deck.

Timeline of the attacks on the morning of 9/11

  • 8:46 a.m. ET - American Airlines Flight 11 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
  • 9:03 a.m. ET - United Airlines Flight 175 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
  • 9:37 a.m. ET - American Airlines Flight 77 (traveling from Dulles, Virginia, to Los Angeles) strikes the Pentagon Building in Washington.
  • 9:59 a.m. ET - South Tower of WTC collapses in approximately 10 seconds.
  • 10:03 a.m. ET - United Airlines Flight 93 (traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco) crashes in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
  • 10:28 a.m. ET - North Tower of WTC collapses. The time between the first attack and the collapse of both World Trade Center Towers is 102 minutes.

Below you'll find embedded videos of news coverage from the morning of 9/11. As a warning, some of these videos may be hard to watch.

CBS News - 9/11/01: The towers are hit

CBS News - President George Bush visits ground zero days after 9/11

President Bush's Address to Nation on Terrorist Attacks, 9/11/2001

CNN - 9/11: South Tower collapses, Pentagon hit

CBS News - 09.21.01: The final call from Flight 93

