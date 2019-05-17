2 students, driver safely escape Indiana school bus fire

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two students and a driver escaped a school bus fire in southern Indiana without injury.
The Bartholomew County sheriff’s office says deputies responded Friday morning to the fire in the county and found the bus fully engulfed in flames.
The Republic reports the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. was early into its route at the time of the fire. The district credited the driver for helping the students evacuate.
The sheriff’s office says firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and deputies transported the children to school. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
