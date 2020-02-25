2 similar court cases; 2 very different charges.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- These 2 cases look very similar on the surface, but one suspect was given a lot less jail time than the other. The Vigo County Prosecutor went into detail as to why.

Both incidents took place in 2018. Nathan Derickson shot and killed 17-year-old Garrett Sands. Derickson was charged with reckless homicide.

Dylan Morgan shot and killed 18-year-old Gage Eup, but Morgan was charged with murder.

So what's the difference?

According to the Vigo County prosecutor, Morgan owned the gun that was used. The prosecutor said he loaded and unloaded it often and he knew how all the safety mechanisms worked.

The night the shooting happened he threatened to get his gun if Eup didn't change the music back. The prosecutor said Morgan went down the hall, loaded the gun and shot Eup.

In the Derickson case, the prosecutor said there was no evidence he had handled the gun before, but he had watched someone else unload it.

According to Indiana State Police, there was a problem with the gun that caused one bullet to stay in the second chamber.

The prosecutor said Derickson took the gun, pointed it at Sands, pulled the trigger and nothing happened. He said it fired the second time, killing Sands.

Reckless Homicide is basically when someone knows what they are doing is wrong, but they still do it..

While murder is intentional.

Why were Derickson and morgan's charges so different?

Prosecutors contend Derickson knew what he was doing was wrong, but he thought the gun was unloaded.

Unfortunately because of a malfunction, it was not.

They said Dylan Morgan grabbed his own gun, threatened Eup and then shot him.

Two very unfortunate cases, but that's the breakdown of them in Indiana law.