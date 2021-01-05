2 seats sit vacant on Vigo County Council

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Tuesday night was a reorganizational meeting for the Vigo County Council. This means the council is getting ready for the year ahead.

They voted on a new president of the council, Aaron Loudermilk. They also did some housekeeping when it comes to council members on different subcommittees.

But, they couldn't finish all of their housekeeping because there are 2 seats still empty on the council.

That's because Chris Switzer and Mike Morris were both voted in as Vigo County Commissioners leaving both of their seats vacant. That is for district 2 and district 3.

President Loudermilk said a caucus has to be held by the republican party committee to appoint both seats. Loudermilk said both seats should be filled before their next regular meeting in February.

But, he said, if there is something the council has to vote on before then, they could do so, even with those empty seats.

"It's not the most convenient way to do business but that's kind of where we're at right now," Loudermilk said. "Until that time we just have the 5 members on the council then hopefully in the month of February for our sunshine meeting the other 2 members will be present and can join us"

The caucus is set for the morning of January 23rd at 9:30 at New Life Community Family Fellowship Center to replace both seats.

News 10 has tried to reach out to the republican party chair, Randy Gentry. We have not heard back.