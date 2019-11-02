2 people dead in buggy vs. van accident

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. - 2 people are dead after investigators say a van hit the back of an Amish buggy on U.S. 36 near the Raccoon Lake bridge Saturday morning.
Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole says 1 person from the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene. 3 others were taken to Indianapolis and Clay County hospitals. 1 of those victims has since died.
The van driver was not hurt.
This is a developing story. News 10’s Richard Solomon will have updates to this story on air and online.
