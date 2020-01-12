Clear

2 killed in Saturday crash

Two people are dead and others hurt after a crash near Lawrenceville, Illinois Saturday evening.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 2:38 PM
Updated: Jan 12, 2020 3:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) – Two people are dead and others hurt after a crash near Lawrenceville, Illinois Saturday evening.

According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened on U.S. 50 just west of Lawrenceville. Investigators say one car crossed the centerline and hit a second car head on. One passenger in each car died.

Jessica White of Linton, Indiana died at the scene. Rodger Hughes of Bridgeport, Illinois died at a nearby hospital.

Five other people, including two girls, were taken to area hospitals.

Police are still investigating.

