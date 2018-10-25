2 hearings set on Indiana American Water rate hike request

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State regulators have set two public hearings on Indiana American Water’s request for a rate hike to help pay for infrastructure upgrades.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission scheduled the hearings for Nov. 7 at Seymour High School and Nov. 26 at Gary City Hall. Both hearings will start at 6 p.m. local time.
The utility with about 302,000 Indiana customers is seeking a nearly 17 percent rate increase to help pay for more than $542 million of infrastructure investments.
Its recent request to the IURC says it would increase a residential customer’s bill about $5.60 a month for a consumer using 4,000 gallons of water per month by July 2020.
Written comments can also be sent to Indiana’s Utility Consumer Counselor’s office by a Dec. 14 deadline for public comment.
