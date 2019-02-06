Clear

2 from Illinois die in crash on ice-covered I70 in Missouri

One of the victims was from Effingham and the other was from Altamont.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ODESSA, Mo. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of dangerous freezing drizzle that already has caused at least one deadly wreck in Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two people from Illinois were killed Tuesday night when a driver lost control of a vehicle on an ice-covered stretch of Interstate 70 and skidded into the path of a tractor-trailer in Lafayette County. The patrol identified the victims as Wendy Rios, of Altamont, and Kaleb Huddlestun, of Effingham.

In Raytown, police say a 69-year-old woman was severely injured when she was hit early Wednesday by a truck that was treating a school parking lot for ice.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a large swath of the Midwest. The University of Central Missouri and State Fair Community College canceled classes, along with dozens of school districts.

