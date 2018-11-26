Two deaths in just one month by people hit by cars, here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Twice in just one month a person has been hit and killed by a car.

The first one happened just a few weeks ago on 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue.

Then, just Sunday night another victim.

It can happen just about anywhere. Especially on busy streets.

Terre Haute Police was called out late Sunday night after a man was hit by a car.

When they got to the scene the man had died.

"It just shows the bad thing that can happen if you cross and traffics not alerted to you," Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse said. "They don't see you and they can't react and stop."

It was a similar scene earlier in November.

That's when police say a man ran across 3rd Street and was hit by a car.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

"We've had two recent fatalities and they were both in the evening and dark," Plasse said.

He said people getting hit is not something they see or hear about often.

Comments on the departments Facebook page say close calls happen all the time.

One person wrote that they saw a car have to swerve to miss hitting a girl riding her bike across the street. They said she crashed the bike, but wasn't hit by the car.

Another person commented saying someone stepped out in front of their car around the Poplar Street area, where the most recent accident happened.

One person said it doesn't surprise them considering the amount of time they see people walking in the road.

"We don't typically get a lot of calls about someone crossing in front of them because more than likely by the time we get there they'd be gone," Plasse said, "We don't typically get very many calls on that at all but I'm not saying it doesn't happen a lot."

He said people shouldn't be crossing the street without a crosswalk or some sort of protection.

When they do, that's when things can get dangerous. Especially at night because cars aren't expecting a person to be there.

"When you're driving try to be alert. Keep your eyes on the road until you get there," he said. "If you're walking please do not cross where you're not protected. The travel portion of the road is for vehicles. It's not for pedestrians."

Plasse said when you're walking or crossing a busy street you should also be paying attention and not be on your phone.

Not everyone around you is paying attention to the road as they should.

The simple act of putting your phone in your pocket could help save your life.