2 new laws aim to keep students safe at Indiana schools

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed two new bills into law he says will make schools safer.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed two new bills into law he says will make schools safer.

This comes after two students in Hoosier schools were caught with guns in the first week of classes.

Just days ago, a student at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Terre Haute was arrested for bringing an unloaded airsoft gun to class.

Parents at Woodrow Wilson Middle School told us they're glad no one was hurt in the incident at the school Thursday.

Amy Wallace said her twins were at school when a student brought an unloaded airsoft gun on the grounds.

"It's just sad, it's sad because I mean those are young kids that what were they thinking or where they thinking," said Wallace. 

Wallace told News 10 even though the gun wasn't real, this is still a serious issue.

"They should really just buckle down on these kids. It's really sad to me that we can you know have our kids just go to school like they're supposed to," said Wallace. 

Indiana Lawmakers are working to make sure your child is safe.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed two school safety bills Friday.

One bill provides access to more funding for safety equipment and partnerships with local law enforcement.

The second bill allows schools to create support services for children and parents for mental health and well-being.

"With all of the school shootings that you hear about that are all over you worry about your kid's safety at that point," said Heather VanLannen. 

Her child also attends Woodrow Wilson.

She said she thinks these bills are just a few steps in the right direction but more could be done to keep kids safe in Vigo County.

"If they can afford to replace our buses I think that it's time to maybe think about metal detectors at the entrances of these schools doing anything to better our kid's safety," said VanLannen. 

Wallace told us no parent should ever have to experience a scare like she did, or fear their child is in danger. 

"We are losing someone you know dear to us that's just not right," said Wallace. 

Lawmakers say these new laws will make students safer.

The legislation also requires all Indiana schools to be up to code with the department of homeland security threat assessment.

