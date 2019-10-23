Clear

2 being charged in death of missing girl found in trash

Police say they will charge two people in the death of a 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash 10 days after being kidnapped outside a birthday party.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police say they will charge two people in the death of a 3-year-old Alabama girl whose body was found amid trash 10 days after being kidnapped outside a birthday party.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference that 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, will be charged Wednesday with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of Kamille McKinney, called “Cupcake” by relatives.

Both suspects are in custody. Stallworth was previously charged with child pornography, and Brown was charged with a probation violation involving a prior kidnapping arrest.

Police say those charges didn’t directly involve Kamille, and lawyers for both have said they’re innocent.

Authorities haven’t said when or how the girl was killed. Police searching through garbage found the remains.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Increasing clouds, cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Extended Interviews - The drug problem and jobs

Image

A successful year for law enforcement at the covered bridge festival

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy. High: 67

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Sisters of Providence celebrate Foundation Day

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Governor Holcomb presents check to two groups working to fight addiction

Image

Hemp farms are starting to pop up in the Wabash Valley

Image

We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they would do to bring good-paying jobs to the city,

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival