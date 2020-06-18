2 become 1, all in the name of football!

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many people in Terre Haute might remember when the Terre Haute Boys and Girls club and the Vigo County Youth football league became separate teams. Now, they are coming back together!

The coaches said they want to build a stronger football community in the county.

Football is a big thing for a lot of families. For the past few years, the two groups in Vigo County have had their own individual teams.

"For about an 8-year span there we were kinda not working together," Gus Scank, President of the Vigo County Youth Football league said.

Now, they are joining forces.

"Our community needs 1 football league, which is true. It's going to help the kids, it's going to be a great program now," Scank said.

That's because the two men realized the kids were suffering.

"Now, you got kids that's growing up with kids playing on 2 different programs. The one program is just going to settle that," he said

The coaches also realized, this could help the school district.

"We're one of the only counties in the state that does not have middle school football through the school corporation," Trent Miles, CEO of the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club said.

So they called on Terre Haute North, South, and West Vigo to help.

"They'll work through us, but be under their direction and practice at their fields and be part of their system. Which is a true feeder system," Miles said. "Which will only make football in this community much better."

But they both said the most important thing, is the kids.

"That's what it's all about is the kids. Great experience. They're going to get some great coaching. They're going to have fun," he said. "We're going to have a good fair and competitive league together.

The team is taking registration until the end of July. You can register your child for the football league, here.

They want to start practice and camps in July. As long as the health department clears it.