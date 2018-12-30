2 arrested for Saratoga Tavern burglary

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Two Crawford County men are in jail after police say they were involved in a burglary.
Palestine Police arrested Keondre Weck and Keagan Pittenger.
Investigators say the men burglarized the Saratoga Tavern on December 17th.
Police say Weck also spray painted a marquee sign.
Weck and Pittenger are facing several charges including felony burglary and theft. They are being held in the Crawford County jail.
