2 arrested after traffic stop turns drug bust

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Two women are in jail on drug related charges after they were pulled over for following too closely.

According to Indiana State police a trooper pulled a car over on Interstate 70 in Putnam County.

During the stop, the trooper suspected criminal activity was taking place so he searched the car and found fifteen pounds of meth. That has a street value of thirty thousand dollars.

Brooklyn Wagner and Kortinee Glenn were arrested for dealing and possession of meth.