2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people in Vermillion County are facing felony drug charges after a joint investigation by the Fountain and Vermillion County sheriff's departments.

The Vermillion County sheriff says police got a warrant to search a home on Elm Tree Road in Cayuga Thursday morning.

Deputies say they found meth, items used to deal meth and three guns.

Zachary McBride was arrested on drug charges. Later, Jessie Vendevender was also arrested on the same charges.

They are both facing three felony counts for neglect of a dependent because children were found living in the home.

Ginny Brandenburg, of Terre Haute, was also found during the search and arrested on two active warrants out of Vigo County.