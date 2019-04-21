2 arrested after multi-county chase

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Two people are in jail after police say they led them on a chase through two counties and tried to pay off a homeowner to hide them. This happened Friday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, a sergeant attempted to pull over a car for speeding along Interstate 70 in Clay County. Police say the sergeant lost sight of the car twice as it traveled off the interstate onto State Road 59 and later on State Road 42. Eventually, a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also spotted the car put was unable to stop it.

Later, police say they got a call from a homeowner saying the same car drove through her yard and was parked behind her house. Police say the homeowner told dispatchers the passenger offered her money in exchange for hiding them. She refused.

Police finally caught up with the driver and passenger in a cemetery near Grotto Road west of County Road 500. This is near the county line.

Police arrested Wardell Jackson McClendon, of Georgia, and Kdaijah Clifttela Lanier, of Alabama. Both are wanted on other charges out of Georgia and Alabama.

They were taken to the Clay County Justice Center.