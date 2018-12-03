Vincennes sees $2 million increase to school renovation project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction at Vigo elementary continued on Monday morning. As the school year enters its mid-year point so does construction.

Vincennes Community Schools superintendent Greg Parsley says, "We can't afford to get behind schedule because this whole thing has been a domino that when one comes off then the next one has to be ready to start."

The school corporation is already working on its budget for Franklin elementary. A budget that now has increased by $2 million.

Parsley explains, "It's not that we are doing anything different or we're going to add some additional space. It's still the intent of the original project."

The thing that has changed is construction costs.

Parsley says, "The market is not as competitive as it was. And quite frankly right now contractors and subcontractors have their pick of work anywhere and everywhere they want to go."

Competition is down. Driving prices up.

Parsley says one other factor is rising steel prices, "There has been an increase. Whether you want to argue and not to politicize any of the debate. But with the tariffs and so forth we've seen an increase in steel from when this project started to where we're at now."

Despite the increase, Parsley says they are still able to handle the 20% increase. And they can do so without raising taxes.

Parsley says, "We're now exactly on target. The budget had been thirty-eight million. We're now going to finish just a tick over forty million."