2 Indiana online charter schools face being forced to close

Two Indiana online charter schools which state officials say inflated their enrollments by thousands of students could soon be forced to close.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 12:36 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

DALEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Two Indiana online charter schools which state officials say inflated their enrollments by thousands of students could soon be forced to close.

The state Department of Education has stopped providing state funding to Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy in seeking to recover more than $40 million. A state audit found more than half of the schools’ some 7,000 students weren’t active for much of 2017.

Both schools are authorized under state law by the Daleville School Board, which voted Thursday to revoke their charters within several weeks. Daleville Superintendent Paul Garrison says the online schools haven’t communicated with students and parents about how they’ll keep operating.

An attorney for the online schools, Mary Jane Lapointe, says forcing their immediate closures will cause more troubles for students.

