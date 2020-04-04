2 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Daviess County Health department has confirmed it's first positive COVID-19 cases.
There are now 2 positive cases there. According to the health department, local and state officials are working to notify and monitor close contacts of those individuals.
