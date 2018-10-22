Clear

$2 Billion still up for grabs in the lottery

The Powerball and Mega million jackpot still have no winners. With more people buying tickets it means more money is being put back into the state.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s exciting to think about all of the things you could do if you win the Mega Million Jackpot or Powerball Lottery.

Just going in and getting your tickets, hoping you’re the lucky winner can bring be fun!

But, buying those lottery tickets does more than just increase your chances of winning.

As of Monday, $2 billion is up for grabs combined between the Mega Millions and Powerball.

That’s money most people won’t ever see in their lifetime.

Chris Hamilton bought a ticket for the last drawing and still has his fingers crossed to win the big bucks.

“I’m gonna buy another one though, just for the heck of it.” He said.

He said if he wins the money he has a lot of plans.

“I’ll be in a house in the woods…with a lake,” He said. “I’ll first, probably try to give back to the community a little bit and then save the rest hopefully as best as I can.”

When you buy a lottery ticket you’re already helping out the community.

Just in Vigo County last year almost 4 million dollars from people buying lottery tickets helped fund things like Police and Firefighters pension, Teachers’ retirement and funding to help other things the county needs.

“It’s definitely good. I’ll probably try to help out there anyway,” Hamilton said. “I’d have to give some back you can’t keep it all to yourself. I feel like it’s a blessing. You gotta give back if you get it.”

The same thing happens in Illinois. If you buy lottery tickets there, 24% from every ticket sold goes back into the state.

That helps fund public school education, building and repairing roads and walkways and providing jobs.

