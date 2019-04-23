1st and Hulman Street in Terre Haute reopens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy Terre Haute road has reopened after a construction project.

We are talking about 1st and Hulman Streets.

Earlier this year, we told you how crews were working to eliminate a portion of 1st Street between Hulman and Prarieton Road.

This opens the area to two-way traffic.

Officials say the project is aimed to ease traffic flow in this area.