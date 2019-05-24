Clear

1st West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes found in Illinois

State public health officials say they’ve confirmed Illinois’ first mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus this season.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 1:31 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday that DuPage County Health Department staff collected the positive mosquitoes Tuesday in the village of Wayne. No human cases have been reported so far in 2019.

The first mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus last season were collected on May 25, four days later than this year. Health department records show 74 Illinois counties reported West Nile virus positive mosquitoes or birds or a human case in 2018. There were 176 human cases last year, including 17 deaths.

The virus is transmitted through mosquito bites. Symptoms include fever, nausea, headaches and muscle aches, however most people won’t show symptoms.

