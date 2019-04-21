1st Street road project almost wrapped up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute road project is nearing completion.
Mayor Duke Bennett says work at Prairieton Road, 1st Street, and Hulman Street is almost complete.
Crews just need to get the signage up and then stripe the road.
The city hopes to have the work wrapped up by Monday.
