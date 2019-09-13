Clear

19th Anniversary of the Blues at the Crossroads Festival

Friday kicks off the Blues at the Crossroads Festival! Thousands of people and 18 bands will unite on 7th and Wabash for a weekend of fun.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 6:44 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Friday kicks off the Blues at the Crossroads Festival!

Thousands of people and 18 bands will unite at the Verve on 7th and Wabash for a weekend of fun.

The Terre Haute tradition offers blues music, great food, and even a silent disco!

Here are some important things to know before attending the event:

  • The festival begins on Friday night at 6 p.m.
  • The festival will resume Saturday at 3 p.m.
  • It costs $10 dollars for general admission.
  • There is a $5 discount for ISU students, staff, and first responders.

You may see familiar faces on stage and performances by Max Allen, Solid Sauce, Miller Band, and many more! There will also be two different stages for two different line ups.

Organizer Connie Wrin tells us it's an opportunity to bring several genres of music to the valley.

"It's humbling to have people emailing me from all over wanting to play. So this allows me not only to bring more local music in but also have some different genre of music," Wrin said.

In previous years, donations went towards a program called 'Music is Key' which provided underprivileged children in the valley with instruments and music classes.

This year, all donations will go towards building a music classroom at the Terre Haute YMCA.

"The kids that come from high-risk families or high-risk situations where they may never have the opportunity to have a guitar in their hand and have somebody teach them to play... seeing those kids, it's beautiful to watch it," Wrin shared.

For more information on the event, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Beautiful weekend coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Baesler's hosts cookout to benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters

Image

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

Image

Vigo County leaders hold mock election

Image

"Fix it and fix it right..." Leeland Ave. residents are fed up with traffic and conditions of their

Image

A local community is mourning the loss of a teen

Image

Dance your way to helping Big Brothers, Big Sisters $25,000

Image

Clothing Closet Clear Out

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Alzheimer's Walk set for Saturday morning at Fairbanks Park

Image

Hobson Farms enters the MCU with Marvel-themed maze for the fall season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator