19th Anniversary of the Blues at the Crossroads Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Friday kicks off the Blues at the Crossroads Festival!

Thousands of people and 18 bands will unite at the Verve on 7th and Wabash for a weekend of fun.

The Terre Haute tradition offers blues music, great food, and even a silent disco!

Here are some important things to know before attending the event:

The festival begins on Friday night at 6 p.m.

The festival will resume Saturday at 3 p.m.

It costs $10 dollars for general admission.

There is a $5 discount for ISU students, staff, and first responders.

You may see familiar faces on stage and performances by Max Allen, Solid Sauce, Miller Band, and many more! There will also be two different stages for two different line ups.

Organizer Connie Wrin tells us it's an opportunity to bring several genres of music to the valley.

"It's humbling to have people emailing me from all over wanting to play. So this allows me not only to bring more local music in but also have some different genre of music," Wrin said.

In previous years, donations went towards a program called 'Music is Key' which provided underprivileged children in the valley with instruments and music classes.

This year, all donations will go towards building a music classroom at the Terre Haute YMCA.

"The kids that come from high-risk families or high-risk situations where they may never have the opportunity to have a guitar in their hand and have somebody teach them to play... seeing those kids, it's beautiful to watch it," Wrin shared.

For more information on the event, click here.