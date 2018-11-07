19-year-old that admitted to stealing police issue gun appears in court

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) -The 19-year-old who admitted to stealing an Indiana State Police issued handgun went to court on Wednesday.
Logan Blubaugh of Rosedale made his first court appearance.
He is facing charges of theft, obstruction of justice, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.
Police say Blubaugh was caught on video walking around the state trooper's vehicle.
The search for that .45 caliber handgun continues.
Indiana State Police believe it was tossed in an undisclosed body of water.
