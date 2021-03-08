$1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Plan in Final Stages of Approval

WASHINGTON, D.C (WTHI) - The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the latest COVID relief plan as soon as tomorrow. If approved, it will head to President Biden’s desk for his signature.

The $1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief plan includes the much-anticipated stimulus checks. Americans making under $75,000 annually would receive a stimulus check of $1400. This is $200 more than the first stimulus check.

Additionally, the almost $2 trillion dollar bill is aimed to help those who are unemployed and provides more funding for education.

"This is a mechanism to get money into the hands of families with young children and to concentrate even more money on the unemployed." Dr. Robert Guell, Economic Professor at Indiana State University, said.

After a long process and with some modifications, the Senate passed a version of the bill over the weekend. The final vote was a split partisan vote of 50-49.

Some local residents expressed their concerns off-camera with News 10, claiming they were not fans of this new stimulus bill. Many critics are concerned because the bill will add to the United States’ ongoing national debt problem. Currently, the nation has a national debt of $28 trillion dollars. However, others believe this plan will help the community and overall economy for the better.

"I am all for the COVID relief bill,” Kevin Hull, a local resident said. "I think it is a good thing. It should’ve been passed a long time ago."

The bill now has to go back to the House of Representatives and if passed, it will be signed into law.