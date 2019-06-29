18th annual Firecracker 5K draws in hundreds of runners from across the Wabash Valley

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - People from all over the Wabash Valley laced up their running shoes Saturday morning.

The YMCA of the Wabash Valley hosted the 18th annual Firecracker 5K in Brazil.

The race comes ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

The money raised from the race goes toward funding the YMCA's summer day camp.

Organizers said this is a great way to get out in the community and celebrate the upcoming holiday.

"Seeing community members come out and rally together, support one another, encouraging each other to be healthy, it's phenomenal. I really enjoy it," said Ryan Penrod, CEO YMCA of the Wabash Valley.

There were 125 racers at the event.

The next 5K through the YMCA will be the turkey trot on Thanksgiving Day.