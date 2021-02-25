TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Febuary is coming to a close and that means Saint Patrick's Day is right around the corner. Saint Patrick School of the Terre Haute Deanery will be hosting their 18th annual Irish Dash on March 13th. This event gives families a fun way to celebrate togather. The one mile fun run will begin at 9 A.M. and the 5K will begin at 9:30 A.M. The event costs $20 and participants will get a shirt, food and door prizes. Participants must be registered by March 1st to be guaranteed a shirt.