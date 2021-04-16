18-year-old hurt in two-vehicle Vermillion County crash

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vermillion County.

It happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon on State Road 63 near 2nd Street.

According to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Austin Elkins was driving southbound in a pickup truck when he tried to make a left-hand turn onto 2nd Street.

Elkins reportedly drove into the path of a semi.

The crash caused the truck Elkins was into the median, back into the southbound lanes of 63, and into a ditch.

Elkins was taken to a Terre Haute hospital for his injuries. The driver of the semi wasn't hurt.