18 children find a forever home on National Adoption Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) –– For 18 children in Vigo County, November 22 is a day that will change their lives forever.

Families and children filled the courtroom on the third floor of the Vigo County Courthouse as Judge Sarah Mullican of the Vigo Superior Court Division Three presided over 18 adoption cases-- each with a happy ending. This is the second year Vigo County has celebrated National Adoption Day.

Chinoah and Caleb Johnson’s family grew by one on Friday as they welcomed Charlotte Rose into their family. This is the Johnson’s third adoption in 15-months.

“Today is such a huge blessing because I’ve been a mom all along, but it’s so good to have it legal in writing that I am her mama, and I’m going to be in her life forever,” Chinoah Johnson told News 10.

The Johnson family previously adopted Charlotte’s older biological sister, Katie. It’s a move Terry Stigdon, the Director of the Department of Child Services, encourages.

“Not only can you adopt a child of about any age, but you can also adopt sibling groups, as well, so I would say if you’re interested, get more information and start that journey,” Stigdon told News 10.

Right now, around 13,000 children are currently in foster care in Indiana.

State Senator Jon Ford knows first-hand the power of adoption. He said many of these kids just need stability.

"Permanency in a child's life is a very powerful tool. You know if you look at me for example, I could, statistically, be in jail or dead, if I hadn't been adopted," Ford said.

Adoption may not be possible for every family, but supporters want you to know there are still ways you can help change a child’s life. You can become a foster parent, volunteer with Vigo County CASA, and donate resources to organizations such as Fostering Hope.

“There are children everywhere that need families. Even if you’re not a forever family and you just want to foster them, they need you and you’ll be blessed ten times more than the kids will be blessed by you in their life, so do it,” Johnson said.

For the Johnson family, Friday's adoption is a blessing just in time for the holidays.