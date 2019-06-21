VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 17-year-old is recovering after police said he fell asleep while he was driving.
The accident happened on State Road 63, just south of State Road 71.
That is in Vermillion County.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office said the teen left the roadway and hit the guard rail in the median.
According to witnesses, he rolled his car seven times.
Deputies say he was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Related Content
- 17-year-old hurt in crash after falling asleep at the wheel
- Terre Haute driver falls asleep at the wheel, rolls car several times
- Police: Man fell asleep while driving and crashed into embankment
- Man hurt after rollover crash
- One person hurt after Terre Haute crash
- One person hurt after northside crash
- One person hurt in Tuesday morning crash
- Two hurt in Putnam County crash
- One hurt in eastern Vigo County crash
- One person hurt in Vermillion County crash
Scroll for more content...