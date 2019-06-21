17-year-old hurt in crash after falling asleep at the wheel

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 17-year-old is recovering after police said he fell asleep while he was driving.

The accident happened on State Road 63, just south of State Road 71.

That is in Vermillion County.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office said the teen left the roadway and hit the guard rail in the median.

According to witnesses, he rolled his car seven times.

Deputies say he was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.