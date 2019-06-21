Clear
17-year-old hurt in crash after falling asleep at the wheel

The accident happened on State Road 63, just south of State Road 71.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 17-year-old is recovering after police said he fell asleep while he was driving.

That is in Vermillion County.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office said the teen left the roadway and hit the guard rail in the median.

According to witnesses, he rolled his car seven times.

Deputies say he was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield