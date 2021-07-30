17-year-old faces charges in shooting of 15-year-old

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -

A 17-year-old is being waived to adult court. It comes after his charges in the shooting death of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll.

News 10 spoke with Vigo County prosecutor Terry Modesitt. He gave me some new information on the shooting that killed 15-year-old Chloe Carroll.

The court documents provided to us say 17-year-old Cody Scherb is now facing two charges.

Those are illegal possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm.

"He was questioned in regard to the shooting, had a backpack on him. His mother and him consented to being searched, found a firearm in the backpack and then it was determined the firearm was stolen," said Modesitt.

Modesitt told News 10 the firearm was stolen from a vehicle. The owner's vehicle was parked in front of his residence when it was stolen.

Modesitt says it's unclear whether the gun was secured in a lockbox in that vehicle, but he says the investigation indicates Scherb's role in the shooting was obtaining the gun.

"At this point, the investigation does not reflect that he was the shooter," said Modesitt.

News 10 reported Monday certain statutes have to be met to waive a juvenile to adult court, one of which is a minor being charged with a felony.

Scherb's charge of illegal possession of a dangerous firearm is a level five felony carrying up to six years in prison.

His charge of theft of a firearm is a level six felony, carrying up to two and a half years.

"Since he's a juvenile, we can't talk in specifics, but as part of the probable cause, it did state, so I can reflect this, that he had been previously adjudicated as a juvenile," said Modesitt.

Modesitt tells News 10 Scherb's court date could be as soon as Friday, however, the investigation is still ongoing and there are no charges against *any other* juveniles to date.

"I obtained some search warrants, so this investigation is far from over," said Modesitt.

Modesitt adds as far as the 15-year-old that is the alleged shooter, in this case, they have a waiver hearing the second week of August.

That will determine whether he is moved to the adult court.