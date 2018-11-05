Clear

17 state parks to temporarily close for Indiana deer hunts

Seventeen Indiana state parks will temporarily close their gates to visitors this month for hunts targeting deer that threaten native plants.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 3:26 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Seventeen Indiana state parks will temporarily close their gates to visitors this month for hunts targeting deer that threaten native plants.

The parks will close to visitors on Nov. 12 and 13, and Nov. 26 and 27 during the two-day hunts.

State wildlife biologists evaluate which parks need a deer reduction based on each park’s habitat and previous deer-kill rates. Reducing the parks’ deer populations helps maintain habitat for other animals and state-endangered plants.

This year’s chosen parks are: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles and Whitewater Memorial.

A hunt is also set for Spring Mill State Park’s Cave River Valley Natural Area and the Trine State Recreation Area.

