17 area musicians join the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame during induction ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a loud, but rockin' afternoon Sunday at Zorah Shrine.

The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame hosted it's induction ceremony.

It was the 27th annual ceremony.

Musicians from across the valley celebrated individuals who've been entertaining audiences for more than 25 years.

People who stopped by heard country and blues, to jazz and rock and roll music.

Inductees got the chance to play alongside each other showcasing their talents.

Organizers said this is an opportunity for the community to show their appreciation.

"I think the community can come out and say thank you. Maybe to their neighbor who plays music, or maybe to the musician that they followed throughout their lifetime," said

17 musicians were inducted this year.

If you know a musician you think deserves to be recognized you can find more information on our website at wthitv.com