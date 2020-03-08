Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

17 area musicians join the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame during induction ceremony

Musicians from across the valley celebrated individuals who've been entertaining audiences for more than 25 years.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 9:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a loud, but rockin' afternoon Sunday at Zorah Shrine.

The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame hosted it's induction ceremony.

It was the 27th annual ceremony.

Musicians from across the valley celebrated individuals who've been entertaining audiences for more than 25 years.

People who stopped by heard country and blues, to jazz and rock and roll music.

Inductees got the chance to play alongside each other showcasing their talents.

Organizers said this is an opportunity for the community to show their appreciation.

"I think the community can come out and say thank you. Maybe to their neighbor who plays music, or maybe to the musician that they followed throughout their lifetime," said 

17 musicians were inducted this year.

If you know a musician you think deserves to be recognized you can find more information on our website at wthitv.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Increasing clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

ISU WBB REGULAR SEASON FINALE

Image

BARR-REEVE SECTIONAL

Image

Linton Sectional Championship

Image

Bloomfield Sectional Championship

Image

Washington Sectional Championship

Image

Parke Heritage Sectional

Image

106th Birthday Party

Image

What are state lawmakers doing to prepare for coronavirus?

Image

Driver killed in morning crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2