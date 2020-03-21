Clear
168 new coronavirus cases reported in Illinois

State health officials are confirming 168 new coronavirus cases in Illinois.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 3:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – State health officials are confirming 168 new coronavirus cases in Illinois. Another patient has also died.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a Cook County man in his 70s is the latest to die from COVID-19.

There are now 753 cases in Illinois. These cases have been confirmed in 26 counties. DeKalb County is the latest to report a case. Health officials say patients range in age from 3 to 99.

So far there is only one local case in Cumberland County.

