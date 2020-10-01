16-year-old charged in connection to Olney murder

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Olney, Illinois juvenile will face charges in connection to a murder investigation.

Last month, police launched an investigation after 19-year-old Kyle Johnson was killed. Officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel Streets in Olney.

On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Rick Meador at a campsite in DeFuniak, Florida. He was charged with first-degree murder. They said he was with a 16-year-old juvenile female from Olney.

Now the juvenile is facing charges in connection to the murder. Police said she will be charged with first-degree murder by accountability.

Earlier in September, police arrested 33-year-old Tara Haws for first-degree murder by accountability.