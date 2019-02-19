Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

16 states sue Trump over emergency wall declaration

California and 15 other states, including Illinois, filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 12:43 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California and 15 other states, including Illinois, filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying the suit alleges the Trump administration’s action violates the Constitution.

“President Trump treats the rule of law with utter contempt,” Becerra said. “He knows there is no border crisis, he knows his emergency declaration is unwarranted, and he admits that he will likely lose this case in court.”

Joining California in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia. All the states involved in the lawsuit have Democratic attorneys general.

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

The states say diversion of military funding to wall-building will hurt their economies and deprive their military bases of needed upgrades. They say taking away funds from counter-drug efforts for the wall will also cause damage. California and New Mexico, the two Mexican border states in the lawsuit, say the wall will harm wildlife.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court.

“President Trump is manufacturing a crisis and declaring a made-up ‘national emergency’ in order to seize power and undermine the Constitution,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. “This ‘emergency’ is a national disgrace.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Clouds increasing with snow on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annie Jr. Auditions

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Students return back school after school threat and loss of classmate

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Some morning sunshine, then more afternoon clouds. High: 39°

Image

Kevin talks the weather...and the super moon

Image

Clouds and warm weather in the night

Image

Students to return to class

Image

ISU hosts award-winning dancer, and author for speaker series

Image

NAACP holds meeting to discuss Black History Month and race impact

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property