15th street bridge in Washington opens

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - J.R. Tennis has lived next to the 15th street bridge in Washington Indiana for 20 years. He says he saw that bridge deteriorate for all of those years.

Tennis says, "The sides were falling off. There was a big hump. And you couldn't see when you were crossing it. No sidewalks."

A train car collided with the bridge in 1995 damaging it. Weight limits were put on the bridge. However, it needed a fix after years of deterioration.

Washington Mayor Joe Wellman says, "There is a file in the mayor's office that goes back to the mid to early, late 90's. The 1990's. We've been trying to get CSX to do something on the bridge."

Construction on the new bridge began in March. On Thursday residents along with county and city officials gathered.

With the cut of a ribbon, the new bridge is open for business. The new structure gives more line of sight for drivers. Heavier vehicles can now also drive on the bridge.

Wellman says, "It's a much safer bridge now. We have two twelve foot wide lanes. We have an eight-foot sidewalk."

Residents began to drive over the bridge only moments after the barricades were moved. Residents like Tennis, who are glad to have another way to get around the city.

Tennis says, "I like it. I don't have to drive as many miles just to go get something to eat now because they opened it."