151st Old Settlers Picnic kicks-off in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI) – The 151st Old Settlers Picnic is going on this weekend in Bowling Green.

The two-day event includes a fish fry, horse pull, and a baby contest.

Event organizers told News 10 they believe this is the longest running picnic in Indiana.

The event will be held at 5230 E. Washington St. in Bowling Green.

More information about the event is available here.