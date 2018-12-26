Clear

15,000 turkeys die in Daviess County barn fire

The fire happened south of Washington, Indiana.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 3:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning fire destroyed a turkey barn in Daviess County. 

The Washington, Indiana fire chief told us around 15,000 turkeys were inside at the time...and died.

The Washington Township Fire Department shared photos from the fire.

The department said the main building is a total loss.

The fire chief told us the cost of losing the turkeys and the building could be near $1 million.

Fire crews were able to protect two other barns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Comments

