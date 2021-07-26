15-year-old shot and killed in Terre Haute, police release more details about the investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on a Terre Haute shooting that left a 15-year-old girl dead.

Police have identified the victim of that shooting as Chloe Carroll of Terre Haute.

Around 12:30 Friday morning, police were called to 13th and Poplar on a shots fired call.

During that investigation, police learned about a shooting victim near the 1900 block of Poplar Street.

That's where they found Carroll in the back seat of a parked vehicle. Police said she had been shot.

During their investigation, officers learned she was shot at the Hoosier Pete Mini Mart at 13th and Poplar.

Carroll was taken to Union Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation and arrests

Police said there were over 20 witnesses at the two different crime scenes, 13th and Poplar and the 1900 block of Poplar.

A 15-year-old male was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Center.

He was charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Recklessness, and Possession of a Firearm without a license.

Over the course of this investigation, a 17-year-old male was arrested for Possession of a firearm by a child, Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Theft of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Entry to a Motor Vehicle. He was also taken to the Vigo County Juvenile Center.

Due to their age, police have not released the identity of either of the two teens arrested at this time.