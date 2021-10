KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County is looking to give you a chance to get a taste of what the community has to offer.

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the Taste of Knox County.

The week-long event features 15 local restaurants. All week, people will be able to get their hands on special deals.

The chamber is also offering prizes to people who use #TasteofKnoxCo. Taste of Knox County is on now through October 31.

See the full list of restaurants taking part here.