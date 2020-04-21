14th and Chestnut Community Center receives $4,000 grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit is getting a much needed financial boost.

The 14th and Chestnut Community Center received a $4,000 community grant from Bethesda Gardens.

Each year, the organization chooses a non-profit to donate that helps meet the needs of the community.

The money will go directly to the food pantry. It is in desperate need of canned goods right now.